NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.37

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 26611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,120,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.