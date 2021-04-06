Nexo (NEXO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.88 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $13.88 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

