NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $47.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
