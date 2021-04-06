NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

