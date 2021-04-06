NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE NHF remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.
About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund
