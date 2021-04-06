NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NHF remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

