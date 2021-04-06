NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,944.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.36 or 0.01153449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.15 or 0.00459318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001417 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

