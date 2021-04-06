NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $65,602.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00410990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

