NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Grupo Santander cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$52.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274. NEXT has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.