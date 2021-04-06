NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $7.41 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $1.60 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,932,370,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,137,917 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

