Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $114.95 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,196,575 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

