NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.59

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.59 and traded as high as C$29.94. NFI Group shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 199,093 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -25.00%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

