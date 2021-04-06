NFT Index (NFTI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $235,096.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $623.14 or 0.01078179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $235,096.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

