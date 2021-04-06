NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for $87.46 or 0.00151811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.98 million and $925,262.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars.

