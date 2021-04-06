NFTX (NFTX) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, NFTX has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $177.15 or 0.00305460 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $82.98 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins.

