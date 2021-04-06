Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $846.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

