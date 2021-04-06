Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

