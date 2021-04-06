Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Achieves $86.89 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and $3.36 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,314.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.81 or 0.03607704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00406695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $656.63 or 0.01126007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.57 or 0.00455412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00466216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00319582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,257,186,900 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,686,900 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

