nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of nLIGHT worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

