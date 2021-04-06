NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMIH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 9,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 76,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.