NOIA Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.