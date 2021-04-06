Noir Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,508.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 84.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 84.3% against the dollar. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $120,920.20 and $1,508.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00329883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,445,617 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

