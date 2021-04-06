Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s current price.

TSE NSR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.96. 137,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,006. The stock has a market cap of C$541.94 million and a P/E ratio of 48.50. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

