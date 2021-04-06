noob.finance ($NOOB) 1-Day Volume Tops $105.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. noob.finance has a market cap of $28,846.47 and $105.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One noob.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.