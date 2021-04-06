Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $275.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58), with a volume of 63426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.54 million and a PE ratio of 67.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 201.94.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall purchased 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

