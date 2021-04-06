Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $99,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $274.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.