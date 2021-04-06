Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,118. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

