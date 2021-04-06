Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,044,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,824,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Unilever as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,782 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

