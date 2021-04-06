Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 5,401,992 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,401,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,073,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.05% of Waste Connections as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

NYSE WCN opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.