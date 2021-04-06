Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 6,562,084 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,562,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,851,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of General Mills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

