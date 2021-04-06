Norges Bank Buys New Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,165,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,584,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.44% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

