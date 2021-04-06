Norges Bank Invests $339.31 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,972,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,311,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

