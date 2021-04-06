Norges Bank Invests $346.85 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,459,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,847,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Ford Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,462,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 712,637 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -317.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.