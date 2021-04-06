Norges Bank Invests $355.12 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,121,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,452.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $630.07 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,369.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

