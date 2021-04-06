Norges Bank Invests $359.34 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,601,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,336,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $163.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.