Norges Bank Invests $360.57 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,006,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,572,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

