Norges Bank Invests $365.03 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,048,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,033,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $298.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.75 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.