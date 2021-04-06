Norges Bank Invests $390.54 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,522,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,542,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of Newmont at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

