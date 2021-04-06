Norges Bank Invests $445.79 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,535,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,792,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 146,398 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $310.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $311.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

