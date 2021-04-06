Norges Bank Invests $457.81 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,780,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,805,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of NetEase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

