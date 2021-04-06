Norges Bank Invests $510.60 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,786,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,600,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of Kimberly-Clark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB stock opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

