Norges Bank Makes New $360.92 Million Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,942,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,919,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.15% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

