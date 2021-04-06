Norges Bank Makes New $548.16 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,753,872 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $548,158,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.84% of SEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $234.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

