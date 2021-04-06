Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,731,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,729,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

