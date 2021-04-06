Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,909,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,841,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Ferrari as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.41. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $138.91 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.60.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

