Norges Bank Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,777,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,370,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,594,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,004,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

