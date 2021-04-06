Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,044,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,664,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.37% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

