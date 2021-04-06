Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,929,992 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,385,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Xilinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,582 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.