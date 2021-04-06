Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,517,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Chubb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

