Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,351,198 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,786,000. Norges Bank owned 0.47% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

