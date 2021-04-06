Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 8,452,252 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,452,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,714,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of The Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

