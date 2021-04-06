Norges Bank Takes $366.31 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,714,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,305,000. Norges Bank owned about 8.90% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.
In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
