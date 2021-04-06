Norges Bank Takes $366.31 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,714,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,305,000. Norges Bank owned about 8.90% of JBG SMITH Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

